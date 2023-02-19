AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – February is “American Heart Health” month and according to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, health disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about half of all Americans, or 47%, have at least one of three risk factors for heart disease. The factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking.

Texas Tech Physicians Cardiologist Dr. Scott Shurmur said people younger than 45 are more at risk of heart disease when compared to previous generations. According to Shurmur, there are two main reasons for this, family history and substance abuse.

“The actual ingestion of cocaine or methamphetamine can trigger a heart attack, even if that ingestion doesn’t cause an event at that point. Gradual use over time sort of wears out the heart muscle and replaces it with scar tissue and leads to the development of something we call heart failure,” said Shurmur. “Which means the heart can no longer perform at top capacity.”

Shurmur added that many parents worry about their children’s heart health if they play sports, but the odds of heart issues taking place with athletes are small.

“If the child has played normally and interacted normally and had normal levels of activity throughout their childhood and adolescence, the chance of an arrest or a catastrophic event with competitive sports is minimal,” said Shurmur. “And most organized activities at middle school and above will have some degree of athletic screening. If the child has never fainted with activity, if there’s not a family history of fainting, it’s quite likely to be safe.”

According to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, some risk factors like family history cannot be controlled. Because of this, it is possible to appear healthy on the outside but still be at risk for heart disease.

“For instance, there’s something called familial hypercholesterolemia, either a heterozygous form or a homozygous form. One is sort of part way there and one is fully there. Both forms, result in genetically very high cholesterol levels throughout adult life,” said Shurmur. “So, no matter how careful you are with exercise and managing your weight, and avoiding smoking, and all those things, which are all extremely valuable, you may have a genetic condition which markedly elevates your cholesterol.”

Shurmur said genetic conditions are not rare and can be found in one in 500 individuals and may be even more common than that. He added the good news is that if it is identified early in adult life, it can be treated, and most excess risk are eliminated.