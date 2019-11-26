Cannabis could relieve headaches, new study says

(FOX NEWS) — Smoking marijuana could make your headaches go away.

This, according to a new study by researchers at Washington State University.

Participants reported feeling roughly 50 percent less headache and migraine pain after inhaling marijuana.

The study found male participants said their pain was less severe after smoking than females.

Although the study says cannabis can help, it also found marijuana may not be a permanent solution to headache pain.

Analysts say over time, some participants smoked higher amounts of cannabis suggesting people can develop a tolerance to the pain relief effects and need to smoke more to get a similar result.

