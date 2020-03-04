Cancer survival rates rising

New research from the American Cancer Society suggests there are improvements in five-year survival rates for all cancers in young adults between ages 15 and 39.

(NBC NEWS) — The survival rate for young adults who battle cancer is improving.

Researchers looked at over 280,000 cancer survivors who were between the ages of 15 and 39.

They found the death rate from all causes five to 10 years after diagnosis decreased from eight-percent to five-percent over the past 30 years.

There were dramatic improvements for those diagnosed with Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Breast Cancer, and Melanoma.

But survival rates for other cancers like Cervical, Colon, Uterine, Bladder and Bone tumors did not improve at all.

