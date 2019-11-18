Cancer risk may rise after a heart attack

(FOX NEWS) — People who’ve survived a heart attack may have something else to be concerned about.

New research suggests they might be far more vulnerable to eventually developing cancer.

Study experts say people who’ve suffered a serious health problem like a coronary, heart failure or a dangerously erratic heart rhythm had a more than 7x increased risk for developing cancer.

The findings are based on data from the Framingham Heart Study – a decadeslong research project following the heart health of people living in the small town of Framingham, Massachusetts.

The doctors say heart disease and cancer share many risk factors, so it’s very likely that people who develop one could later develop the other.

They say the most important risk factors shared between people with the two diseases were age, high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking.

The findings are to be presented Monday at the American Heart Association’s annual meeting in Philadelphia