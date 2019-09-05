Cancer is the number one cause of death in these countries

Cancer topping cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death in several countries. That's according to a new study published in the jounal the lancet on tuesday.

(FOX NEWS) – Cancer topping cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death in several countries.

That’s according to a new study published in the journal “The Lancet” on Tuesday.

The findings show the deaths from cancer are now more common than those from heart diseases

Making the new study the largest of its kind analyzing causes of death in five continents.

Among them are high-income and middle-income countries — including Sweden, Canada, Chile, Argentina, Poland, and Turkey.

Researchers say the result might be due to improved treatment of cardiovascular disease in high-income countries whereas preventive measures for cancers are yet to show significant reductions.

It’s worth to note that cardiovascular disease still ranks the leading cause of death globally–among adults between the ages of 35 and 70.