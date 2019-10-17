Cancer exercise guidelines

A panel of health experts has found that exercise is associated with reduced risks for seven common types of cancer, and it can also improve survival outcomes.

(NBC NEWS) — Health experts from over a dozen organizations have weighed in and exercise may help people prevent, treat, and survive cancer.

The experts say while exercise is important for all adults when it comes to preventing cancer. It reduced the risk for developing the seven common types of cancer.

That includes colon, breast, endometrial, kidney, bladder, esophagus and stomach.

And, physical activity was associated with improved survival among patients with breast, colon and prostate cancers.

Experts also say that exercise during and after treatment helps lower fatigue, depression, and anxiety while improving quality of life in patients.

The guidelines were issued by 17 organizations including the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Cancer Society.