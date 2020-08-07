Can you get coronavirus from secondhand smoke?

(FOX NEWS) — Warnings from key health organizations about cigarette smoking and how it may add to the spread of the coronavirus.
Doctor Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association, says smokers can exhale infected droplets into the air while breathing out smoke.
And those droplets could spread to other nearby people around them when exhaling the smoke.
Rizzo saying smokers already add to the spread risk by not wearing a mask.
The CDC also says secondhand smoke can complicate the risk by reducing lung function, inflame asthma and cause heart disease, lung cancer or a stroke and Salud America, a Texas-based health organization saying thirdhand smoke and aerosol particles, clinging to dust, clothing, walls and furniture, may harbor the COVID-19 virus.
