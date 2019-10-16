Can pregnant women smoke pot?

A new study is investigating whether marijuana is a good option to help pregnant women cope with morning sickness, anxiety, and more.

(FOX NEWS) — Is it safe to smoke weed when you’re pregnant?

That’s a question researchers from the University of Denver are taking a closer look at.

A team of professors are monitoring two groups of pregnant women one that uses marijuana and one that doesn’t gathering data during pregnancy and after the babies are born.

The goal is to determine if cannabis can help pregnant women cope with morning sickness, anxiety and other health issues.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16-percent of pregnant women use marijuana nearly every day.

Researchers hope the study will give mothers the knowledge they need to make an informed decision about smoking pot.