Can eating breakfast improve your child’s grades?

Study says eating breakfast can result in bettergrades for students

(FOX NEWS) — Getting your child to eat breakfast could result in them getting higher grades.

Research published in the journal Frontiers focused on British teens between 16 and 18 years old, and found those who regularly ate breakfast performed better in school.

A doctor at the Cleveland Clinic, who was not involved in the study, says hard-boiled eggs, peanut butter sandwiches and fruit with nut butter can make great breakfast foods for school children that can be made the night before.

More from MyHighPlains.com: