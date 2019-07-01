Calluses may be good for you as natural foot protectors

You may not want to pumice those calluses off - they protect your feet

Don’t be too quick to pumice off those pesky foot calluses.

Researchers say the unattractive bumps are actually nature’s way of protecting your feet.

They say calluses cushion parts of your foot without compromising the foot’s sense of touch, unlike cushioned shoes, which block the foot’s sense of connection to the ground.

Daniel Lieberman, who co-authored a study on the issue, says people should realize it’s normal to have calluses, and they can be beneficial.

However, doctors say people with nerve damage or poor blood circulation to the feet from diabetes or other medical conditions should see a foot doctor regularly.

They may need to have their calluses trimmed because in those circumstances, calluses may actually lead to ulcers.