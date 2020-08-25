Caffeine isn’t safe during pregnancy, study says

(FOX NEWS) — A new study says caffeine should be avoided during pregnancy.
Researchers examined data from 37 previous observational studies and found any caffeine consumption during pregnancy can increase the risk of childhood acute leukemia.
Researchers also say caffeine is associated with children being overweight or having low birth weight.
Some in the medical community have questioned the findings of the study which was published in the journal “BMJ evidence-based medicine.”
