Caffeine is probably in your blood, new study

A study suggests if you drink coffee or tea every morning, or even just have a little bit of dark chocolate at night caffeine is in your blood.

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re a coffee lover you might be able to say you have caffeine running through your veins.

According to a study published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis, drinking coffee, or tea, or even eating a bit of dark chocolate could leave traces of caffeine in your system.

Scientists testing 18 batches of human blood serum say each one tested positive for caffeine.

But the researchers say these traces are nothing to be worried about and are not considered a “contamination.”

