Caffeine before bed does not affect quality of sleep

Study finds coffee or tea before bed dosen't disprupt sleep dispelling myth it will keep you awake.

(FOX NEWS) — Turns out caffeine before bed might not affect your sleep.

A study by researchers from Florida Atlantic University and Harvard Medical School dispel a long standing myth.

According to the study, those who drank coffee and tea before going to bed had the same quality of sleep as those who did not.

The study recorded how much caffeine, alcohol and nicotine test subjects consumed.

It recorded sleep duration, sleep efficiency and waking up after drifting off.

Nicotine and alcohol are still considered factors in disrupting sleep quality.