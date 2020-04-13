C-section babies at higher obesity, diabetes risk

C-section babies may be at higher risk of obesity and diabetes as adults, study suggests.

(CNN) — Researchers say babies born by cesarean, also called c-section, are more likely to get type 2 diabetes or end up obese as an adult.

A Harvard professor used records from the nurses health study of women born between 1946 and 1964 and it was just published in the Journal of American Medicine Monday.

There have been studies in the past on kids and how c-sections are connected to childhood obesity but this is the first one that followed folks later in life.

Now the question is why?

The study author says there’s still a lot we don’t know here but part of it may have to do with the baby’s gut bacteria because babies get microbes from their mom during birth something they have to get from the environment if they’re born by c-section.

To be clear, experts say c-sections should be done when it’s necessary but it might be risky if it becomes routine.

One in three babies here in the us are born by c-section.

