BSA Reducing Emergency Room Anxiety in Kids with Kid-Friendly Update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System and Children’s Miracle Network have partnered to reduce emergency room anxiety in children by installing two interactive gaming platforms in the BSA Emergency Room lobby.

Each gaming platform is a Touch2Play Max by Kidzspace Interactive Inc. The Touch2Play Max systems have 21-inch, high-definition screens that are mounted on the walls of the waiting area.

“Hospitalizations are a stressful experience, especially for young children,” BSA Assistant Chief Nursing Officer, Katrina Tokar, RN said. “These gaming systems offer a play intervention for kids and ultimately help to provide them and their parents with a distraction.”

The Touch2Play Max systems are preloaded with more than 70 single-player and multi-player games, offering a wide variety of entertainment.

“All of the games on these systems are suitable for all ages,” Tokar said. “By making our facility more kid-friendly, we are able to offer a safe and comforting environment for kids during their time at BSA whether they’re there as a patient or with a loved one.”

Should a child be admitted to the hospital, BSA also offers kid-friendly services in the BSA Pediatrics department including an on-site Child Life Specialist and designated playroom.