BSA Harrington Breast Center hosts first Mammo Party Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Harrington Breast Center released details on its first ever Mammo Party at 8 a.m. Saturday at the center, located at 1310 Wallace Blvd.

According to a news release, this event gives women the opportunity to get their annual mammography screening at the event. Women who are 40 years and older are asked to sign up for their annual mammogram by visiting mychart.bsahs.org or by calling 806-212-1905.

After individuals complete their mammogram, they will be able to drink coffee and tea catered by Palace Coffee Co., cotton candy, certified bra fittings and have a chance to win a designer handbag and wallet from Dillard’s.

“Mammo Party brings first-class breast cancer screenings in a fun environment,” Curtis Reneau,

the director of the BSA Harrington Breast Center, said in the release. “Research shows mammograms save lives, and we want to encourage the women in our community to get screened annually.”

For additional information about the event, visit HarringtonBreastCenter.org/MammoParty.