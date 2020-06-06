BSA Emergency Medical Services warns of heatstroke dangers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With temperatures on the rise here on the High Plains, BSA Health System Emergency Medical Services is reminding people to take precautions when heading outside.

BSA EMS wants everyone to know the dangers of heat illnesses. Heatstrokes if left untreated can result in seizures, coma, or even death.

While signs of heatstroke can include rapid heartbeat, confusion, or disorientation, Perry Perkins, Director of Paramedicine Services at BSA, discussed some of the warning signs that can occur before having a heatstroke.

Perkins said, “Dizziness and headache, and heavy sweating, muscle cramps, tiredness and weakness, and even your skin can become pale; and that’s heat exhaustion.”

Heat exhaustion can cause victims to heavily sweat, but with a heatstroke, Perkins added, victims may not sweat at all. Some take that as their body has cooled down and they are getting better, but it could be the opposite and they could be in danger of serious dehydration.

BSA said that signs of heatstroke include a throbbing headache, confusion or disorientation, weakness, hot and dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, muscle cramping, and agitation.

Heat exhaustion, which can eventually lead to a heat stroke, have symptoms that include: dizziness, headache, paleness, muscle cramping, heavy sweating, and extreme weakness.

While bringing sunscreen and plenty of water with you before heading out during a hot day is always smart, Perkins added, it is also a good idea to try and avoid doing anything outside between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. as it is the hottest part of the day.

It is also smart to wear lighter colors and hats, take regular breaks from being outdoors, and make sure you have a cellphone with you in case of an emergency.

If you or someone you know starts to show signs of heatstroke, medical services should immediately be called and the victim should move into a shaded or air-conditioned area as soon as possible.

More from MyHighPlains.com: