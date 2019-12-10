BSA CareXpress urging people to get flu shots after spike in number of cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA CareXpress is urging everyone to get a flu shot if they haven’t yet. They say they are seeing a spike in flu cases across Amarillo and Canyon.

BSA CareXpress said they saw one to two flu cases a week back in September. Now, they are seeing four or five people test positive for the flu each day, and they expect those numbers to double in the coming weeks.

Family Nurse Practitioner Courtni Andrus said it is important to watch out for flu symptoms like sore throat, body aches, fever, and coughing. Even though those could be symptoms of something else — like the common cold.

She said if you think you have the flu you should come in and get tested, but there are plenty of things you can do to avoid getting the flu in the first place.

“Some tips that we encourage people to do to reduce getting the flu —chances of getting the flu—washing your hands, covering your mouth, disinfecting your workplace and home, and also getting the flu shot,” said Andrus.

Andrus told us the good news is it is not too late to get the flu shot and it is still available at all CareXpress Urgent Care locations.

They said anyone experiencing a fever along with a sore throat or consistent cough and body aches should go see a doctor as soon as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were more than 30,000 flu-related deaths during the past year, including two pediatric deaths.

