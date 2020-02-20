Brushing Your Teeth: Do It Right!

Experts say most Americans aren't brushing their teeth properly.

(KPRC) According to the World Dental Federation, between 60-90% of schoolchildren and nearly 100% of adults have tooth decay.

Changing the way you brush can help prevent that according to Dr. Judson Wells of the UT Health School of Dentistry.

He says you should divide your mouth into four quadrants, and brush each for 30 seconds.

Your choice of toothbrush can also make a difference.

