(FOX NEWS) — Cases of “Broken heart syndrome” appear to be on the rise due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The condition — formally called “Stress cardio-myopathy” — can mimic a heart attack, and is believed to be caused by a surge in stress hormones.
Two hospitals in the Cleveland Clinic Health System say during the early weeks of the pandemic, nearly 8-percent of patients who arrived in the emergency department were diagnosed “Broken heart syndrome.”
That’s a rate about four to five times higher than were seen in pre-pandemic periods.
Doctors say the findings highlight the importance of stress management during the pandemic.
The findings were published online in the “Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- A singular figure in Texas’ coronavirus response, Gov. Greg Abbott leads a state headed in an alarming direction
- California could release thousands of prisoners over coronavirus concerns
- Study links high blood sugar to a higher risk of death in COVID-19 death patients
- Medical student makes handbook for finding conditions on dark skin
- Broken heart syndrome on the rise during pandemic