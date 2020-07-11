Broken heart syndrome on the rise during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a spike in cases of broken heart syndrome

(FOX NEWS) — Cases of “Broken heart syndrome” appear to be on the rise due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The condition — formally called “Stress cardio-myopathy” — can mimic a heart attack, and is believed to be caused by a surge in stress hormones.

Two hospitals in the Cleveland Clinic Health System say during the early weeks of the pandemic, nearly 8-percent of patients who arrived in the emergency department were diagnosed “Broken heart syndrome.”

That’s a rate about four to five times higher than were seen in pre-pandemic periods.

Doctors say the findings highlight the importance of stress management during the pandemic.

The findings were published online in the “Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: