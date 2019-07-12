Breastfeeding surgery

New research suggests too many infants are getting tongue-tie surgery, which is often recommended for those who have trouble breastfeeding.

Many babies may be getting a surgery they do not need.

Massachusetts researchers evaluated 115 newborns who were referred for surgery to correct the condition known as tongue tie or upper lip tether.

That is when a piece of tissue connects the tongue too tightly to the bottom of the mouth which can cause problems with breastfeeding.

However — 63-percent of the babies ended up not needing the surgical procedure.

Doctors say the babies were able to eventually able to successfully breastfeed following a feeding evaluation.

According to the kids’ inpatient database, tongue tie-surgeries increased from 1,279 in 1997 to 12,406 in 2012.

The researchers say there is no strong data that shows these surgical procedures are effective for breastfeeding.

