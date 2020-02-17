Breastfeeding and Diabetes

For Your Health

A new study from the National Institutes of Health suggests breastfeeding may reduce type 2 diabetes risk among women with gestational diabetes.

by: NBC News

(NBC NEWS) — Previous research shows that gestational diabetes increases a woman’s chances for developing type 2 diabetes later on in life.

But a new study suggests that breastfeeding may lower that risk.

Researchers studied more than 4,000 women who developed gestational diabetes.

Compared to women who did not breastfeed. Those who did were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes decades later.

And the longer a woman breastfed, lowered the risk even more.

