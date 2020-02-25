A new study finds a 10-minute MRI outperforms 3d mammograms at finding cancer in dense breasts.

(NBC NEWS) — A 10 minute MRI detects more cancers than 3D mammograms in women with dense breasts.

That’s according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

It tracked nearly 1,500 women with dense breasts who underwent both types of screenings.

Researchers found the brief MRI found nearly two and a half times as many breast cancers as 3D mammography.

However, the MRI did lead to slightly more false-positive results.

Experts say more studies are needed to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of the shortened breast MRI.

Right now, only a few centers offer this type of screening and it is not covered by insurance.

