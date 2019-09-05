Breast cancer treatment may cause incurable tumors

Researchers find hormone therapies make some cancer cells dormant and helps them spread - creating incurable tumors years later.

(FOX NEWS) – Hormone therapy drugs treating breast cancer may pose a threat to patients.

A new study published in the journal “Nature Communications” says hormone therapies could cause new tumors to form in other parts of the body several years later.

Researchers studying 50,000 breast cancer cells say the treatments killed many but caused some cells to become dormant and even migrate.

Health officials say roughly 30 percent of patients taking hormone therapy drugs re-develop cancer within about 20 years.

The study found these new tumors are harder to eliminate because they are usually resistant to the original treatments meant to kill them.