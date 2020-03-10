Breast cancer genetic testing

New research from Stanford University suggests postmenopausal women recently diagnosed with breast cancer may still benefit from genetic testing.

Researchers looked at data from 4,500 postmenopausal women.

They found two percent of those with breast cancer had cancer-associated mutations in their BRCA genes.

In women without breast cancer it was just one-percent.

The scientists say the prevalence of the mutations is similar to that of Ashkenazi Jewish women.

The US Preventive Service Task Force currently suggests this specific group discuss genetic testing with their doctors.

Mutations in the BRCA genes are passed through families and may also increase the risk of other cancers.

