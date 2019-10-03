A new report from the American Cancer Society shows that a decades-long decline in the breast cancer death rate continues, but has begun to slow down in recent years.

(NBC NEWS) — A new report is shedding light on the rate of women dying from breast cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, the overall death rate has declined by 40-percent through 2017.

Experts are crediting improvements with screening and treatment for the decline and estimate that nearly 376,000 breast cancer deaths have been averted.

However, that decrease has recently begun to slow down and more women are being diagnosed with the disease.

Experts also say the death rate is 40-percent higher in African-Americans when compared to white women.

An estimated 269,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and nearly 42,000 will die from it.