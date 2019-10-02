October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and experts from the mayo clinic share some of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

(NBC NEWS) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and experts want to make sure women know what to look out for.

One of the biggest things to watch out for is a lump that feels different from the surrounding tissue.

Women should never ignore any changes in the size, shape, or appearance of their breast or if there are changes to the skin.

Women should also go the doctor if they are experiencing bloody discharge from the nipple.

Doctors stress every woman, even those without a family history of breast cancer, should never ignore any changes in the appearance or feel of their breasts.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 268,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year and roughly 42,000 will die from it.