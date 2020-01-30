Brain Tumor Treatment

A procedure performed in Eastern North Carolina is advancing how doctors treat brain tumors. Brain surgery is a long process, and even that amount of time doesn't guarantee that the tumor won't come back. But surgeons and doctors at Vidant Cancer Care and The Brody School of Medicine have successfully completed gammatile therapy, which cuts the probability of a tumor coming back and reduces the speed of growth tremendously.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — A procedure, performed for the first time in North Carolina in the East, is advancing how doctors treat brain tumors.

Surgeons at Vidant Cancer Care and The Brody School of Medicine have successfully performed GammaTile therapy.

It’s also the first time the procedure has been done in North Carolina.

Doctors said, most tumors are treated with surgery and then radiation is used in small doses, to take care of what’s left behind because the brain can’t handle large doses of radiation without the fear of brain damage.

Read More – http://bit.ly/36G2euT