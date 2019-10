A new study from spain suggests that exposure to BPA in the womb is linked to poorer lung function in kids.

Spanish researchers studied nearly 2,700 pairs of mothers and their children.

Those who were exposed to Bisphenol A while in the womb were more likely to have smaller lung capacity and experience wheezing.

This is compared to those who were not exposed to the chemical in utero.

BPA is sometimes found in food containers, cans, plastic bottles, toys and some types of paper.