Blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms start

A study says signs of cancer can be found via a blood test

(FOX NEWS) — A new blood test may be able to detect signs of cancer years before symptoms appear.

The non-invasive blood test is called Pan-seer, and researchers say it was able to discover cancer up to four years before current standards of care.

For the study, researchers analyzed plasma samples collected from hundreds of people in China between 2007 and 2014.

They found the test was able to detect five common types of cancer in 88 percent of post-diagnosis patients, and in 95 percent of asymptotic individuals who were later diagnosed with cancer.

Preliminary results from the study were published in the journal “Nature Communications.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: