New research from Duke University suggests wide wings in blood pressure readings among young adults are linked with a higher risk of heart disease by middle age.

(NBC NEWS) — Spikes in your blood pressure when you’re young could be a sign of bad heart health later on.

Researchers analyzed 30 years of blood pressure readings from nearly 3,400 people.

They found variations in the systolic blood pressure, or the upper number, by the age of 35 was associated with a higher risk of heart disease in middle age.

The scientists say doctors and young patients should pay attention to any increase in the readings because there is still time to make lifestyle changes.

