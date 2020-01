Study finds women see a spike in their blood pressure earlier than men

(FOX NEWS) — Women experience rises in their blood pressure sooner than men.

A study, published in the journal “JAMA Cardiology” tracked nearly 33,000 people between the ages of five to 98 over the course of about 40 years.

Researchers found biological changes that may cause women to see spikes in their blood pressure starting in their 20s.

Those increases sometimes continue throughout a woman’s life.

