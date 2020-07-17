Blood iron levels play role in aging, study says

(FOX NEWS) — Maintaining healthy levels of iron in your blood could help you fight aging and living longer.
A new study out of Europe looks into three measures linked to biological aging lifespan, healthspan, and longevity.
Researchers pooled information from three public data sets and found the genes linked to iron were over-represented in all three measures of aging.
Researchers say abnormal iron levels are linked to age-related conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, liver disease and can prevent your body from fighting off infections with age.
