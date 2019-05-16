Birth Control Goes Digital

(KPRC) Family planning and birth control are going digital.



A study from Georgetown University shows one popular family planning app - DOT - is about 95%, effective which is almost the same as the pill.



Other popular apps include Flo, Glow and Natural Cycles that monitor your most personal information with the idea that they can help you get pregnant or avoid it.



"The reality is, if your goal is pregnancy, or avoiding pregnancy, then knowing when you ovulate or release an egg is important," says Dr. Amy Schutt, a reproductive endocrinologist at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women.



Schutt agrees the apps can be beneficial for her patients to understand their fertility by tracking their cycles to better understand when they can conceive, but she warns that about 15% of women are irregular, which means this method will not work for them.



"It crunches the numbers and says you're going to ovulate on this day, have intercourse on these days to get pregnant, but if your cycles are irregular, it's guessing. It really doesn't know," Schutt explains.



