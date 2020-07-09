Birth control device tied to pain, bleeding

Essure birth control device tied to higher rates of pain and bleeding, FDA says

(CNN) — New data is out on the potential problems about Essure, a permanent birth control device.

The product was taken off us market shelves two years ago after numerous reports of side effects.

They include pains in the pelvic area and lower abdomen.

Some also suffered abnormal uterine bleeding in comparison to surgical sterilization.

The findings, which were ordered by the food and drug administration, were based on more than 1,100 women.

The FDA says women who use ensure without medical issues should continue using it to prevent pregnancies.

Those who are having issues are advised to talk to their doctor.

