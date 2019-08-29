Birth Control and Depression

A new study from the University of British Columbia in Canada suggests teen birth control use may be linked to depression risk in adulthood.

(NBC NEWS) – Teen girls who are on birth control may face a higher risk of mental health issues later in life.

Canadian researchers studied survey data from over 1,200 women in the US.

Those who took birth control pills as teens were more likely to develop depression as adults.

This is compared to the women who started taking the oral contraception as adults or those who never used them.

The scientists say the study did not prove the pills caused the depression but only that there was an association between the two.