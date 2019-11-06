Binge watching could make you more anxious

Unwinding with hours worth of TV after work is giving Americans more stress.

(FOX NEWS) — Feeling stressed or anxious? Try watching less tv.

A recent report conducted by Simply Hired finds a post-work binge watch session could make work stress or anxieties worse.

Just over 80 percent of the 1,000 people surveyed unwind after work with television researchers equating this to loss of sleep due to binge watching, or a higher level of stress after watching a tense show.

Instead of picking up the remote after a long day at work. The report shows the best way to de-stressing activities include talking to a friend, coloring, playing cards, volunteering, or meditating.