Big Breakfast to help burn calories?

New research suggests eating a big breakfast may help you burn twice as many calories!

(NBC NEWS) — Eating a big breakfast may actually be good for you!

For this small study, German researchers had 16 men either eat a low-calorie breakfast and high-calorie dinner or vice versa.

At the end of the three days, the men burned twice as many calories when they ate the larger meal in the morning!

In fact, the scientists say eating a low-calorie breakfast resulted in an increased appetite, especially for sweets!

