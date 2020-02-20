Benefits of quitting smoking are greater than weight gain possibility

Yes, when you quit smoking you may gain a few pounds but that's worth losing

(FOX NEWS) —Kicking a smoking habit can come with some side effects, particularly weight gain.

But a few extra pounds are still worth the benefits of quitting a smoking habit.

That’s according to a study published in “The Lancet – Diabetes and Endocrinology.”

Researchers say most men and women who took part in the study gained between seven and 19 pounds in the first six years after they stopped smoking.

And while weight gain comes its a set of health risks, a person’s risk of an early death is still less when they quit smoking.

