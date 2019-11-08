Behavioral health costs

A new study from Ohio State University suggest insured americans are using more out-of-network care and paying more out of pocket for behavioral and mental health care than for treatment of other conditions.

(NBC NEWS) — Insured Americans are paying more for behavioral health services than other medical conditions.

Researchers studied health claims from nearly 4-million people with either mental health or substance use disorders.

They were more likely to have out-of-network care or pay more out-of pocket per year compared to those with chronic health conditions such as diabetes.

The costs on average ranged from several hundred dollars to more than a thousand dollars per year.

The scientists believe the higher cost may be a result of limited availability of behavioral health care providers in insurance plans.