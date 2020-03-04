Back pain expense

A new study finds Americans spend more on low back and neck pain than any other health conditions including diabetes and heart disease.

(NBC NEWS) — Americans spend more on treating low back and neck pain than any other health condition.

That’s according to a new study from the University of Washington.

Out of the 154 conditions studied back and neck pain generated the highest costs in 2016 topping 134-billion dollars.

When combined with other musculoskeletal disorders like arthritis the total exceeded 380-billion.

Other high cost conditions included diabetes (111.2 billion), heart disease (89.3 billion) and falls (87.4 billion).

