Babies more vulnerable to measles

New study shows infants aren't as immune to the virus as previously thought

(FOX NEWS) — A mother’s antibodies may not offer as much measles protection to infants as previously thought.

Researchers in Canada say blood samples from almost 200 infants, under a year old, revealed that at one month old; about 20 percent of infants lacked sufficient antibodies to protect against measles.

By three months, those antibody levels dropped, 92-percent had levels below the protective threshold.

And by six months, no infants had enough antibodies to protect against the highly contagious virus.

Previously health experts believed that antibodies from a mother would protect a child for up to a year.

Study authors say the findings emphasize the need for community-wide immunizations.

If an infant contracts the disease, they are at higher risk for complications and are most vulnerable to death.

The measles vaccine is only for children 12 months and older.

The findings were presented in the December issue of “Pediatrics.”

