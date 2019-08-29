Babies born by c-section more likely to develop autism

New research suggests that a child who is born by cesarean section is 33-percent more likely to develop autism and ADHD.

This according to an analysis of 61 different studies published in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers combined data from more than 20 million deliveries dating back to 1999.

They found babies born through c-section are 33-percent more likely to develop autism and one sixth more likely to develop Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

The study does not prove cesarean deliveries directly cause developmental disorders.

However, experts say the factors that prompt a surgical delivery such as a woman’s age may also explain the link.