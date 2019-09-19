At least five people die every minute due to unsafe healthcare

The World Health Organization is urging medical professionals, policy makers, caregivers and patients to take urgent action to ensure no one is harmed while receiving treatment.

(FOX NEWS) – The World Health Organization says at least five people die every minute due to unsafe health care.

The organization says health care-associated infections, diagnosis errors and unsafe care procedures all play a role in those statistics.

Such errors costing upwards of 40 billion dollars a year.

A campaign is now being launched calling for urgent action to improve patient safety which will include improvements in training, standardizing procedures and ensuring safe and clean environments.