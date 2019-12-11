Aspirin may not help African Americans like Whites

(NBC NEWS) — Low-dose aspirin may not help African-Americans prevent heart attacks.
Spanish tracked more than 65,000 middle aged adults for 11 years.
They found that while low-dose aspirin did seem to decrease heart attack risk in whites it did not have the same effect among African-Americans.
The scientists speculate that African-Americans may have a different genetic response to aspirin therapy.
The American Heart Association says patients should talk to their doctors before they take aspirin as a way to prevent heart disease.
