Aspirin may not help African Americans like Whites

A new study reveals low dose aspirin may not help prevent heart attacks in African Americans, like it does whites.

(NBC NEWS) — Low-dose aspirin may not help African-Americans prevent heart attacks.

Spanish tracked more than 65,000 middle aged adults for 11 years.

They found that while low-dose aspirin did seem to decrease heart attack risk in whites it did not have the same effect among African-Americans.

The scientists speculate that African-Americans may have a different genetic response to aspirin therapy.

The American Heart Association says patients should talk to their doctors before they take aspirin as a way to prevent heart disease.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: