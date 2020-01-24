Aspirin could help prevent premature birth

Low-dose aspirin could be a wonder drug in helping babies make it to full term before being born.

(CNN) — Low-dose aspirin has already been proven to benefit patients prone to heart attacks.

But the small pill could also help babies start life healthier.

A new study found women given aspirin during their pregnancies were more likely to deliver full-term babies.

Low-dose aspirin also helped cut down on the number of still-births and newborn deaths.

Researchers looked at first time moms carrying single babies in developing countries like Guatemala, India, and Pakistan over a two year period.

Doctors are optimistic this study could help both the health of moms and babies especially in populations prone to premature birth because aspirin is cheap and readily available.

