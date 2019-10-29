Artificial sweeteners on labels

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that the amount of artificial sweeteners be listed on food product labels.

(NBC NEWS) — There should be more information about artificial sweeteners on food labels.

That is according to the latest policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Experts say there needs to be more research about how artificial sweeteners may possibly impact children’s long-term health.

Previous research has shown that more than a quarter of children consume artificial sweeteners and parents may not be aware of it.

So now they are calling for the amount of no-or low-calories sweeteners be listed on product labels instead of listing them among ingredients.