Area therapist gives tips on how couples can deal with Coronavirus stress

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area professionals say the coronavirus pandemic can be a big stress on relationships during this time.

Tanner Hargrove, a marriage and family therapist says right now is the time to learn to deal with things that are out of our control.

“When stress levels rise the way we manage that stress has a direct reflect on how the actual quality that we have in the context of our relationship,” Hargrove stated.

Some ways to manage that stress is to communicate with your partner.

“If we’re getting stressed, if we’re feeling ourselves get to that point and we’re starting to notice our stress levels are rising it’s way better to have a conversation about it, it’s way better to inform our partners about what’s going on,” Hargrove explained.

Putting down your phone is another tip to not only help you communicate with your spouse but also a way to establish a routine.

“The blue screen on a television or I-pad or a phone directly hits the region of the brain that’s responsible for releasing melatonin and it numbs that out. So the things I’m turning to are not healthy ways to respond,” Hargrove stated.

Another thing experts say is often overlooked is self care.

“So when I think of how do I manage stress how do I take care of my relationship for a lot of us in the profession the first thing we’re going to look at is how are you taking care of yourself,” Hargrove explained.

