Are You Getting Enough Fiber?

(KPRC) "Gut health" is a buzzworthy term in medicine right now as more research is identifying diseases that are linked to your gut.

If you're staying hydrated and eating enough fiber, your digestive tract is functioning properly. However, Kristin Kabay, a dietitian at Advice for Eating, says most people aren't getting enough.

Fiber can prevent illnesses like heart disease, diabetes and colon cancer, according to Kabay.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2FarkXN