For Your Health

App Can Sense Opioid Overdose

By:

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 11:17 AM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 11:17 AM CST

A new cellphone app could be the answer to spotting drug overdoses.

University of Washington researchers found software they say can detect breathing problems in the critical minutes after people inject illegal drugs.

The app called "Second Chance" beams sound waves to measure breathing and summon help if it stops.

Still in the experimental stage. It does not work while a phone is in a pocket.

So some are questioning if drug users would pull out a phone to use such a gadget.

The research was reported Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News